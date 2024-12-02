Aleo partners with Revolut to list ALEO token

The non-profit organisation overseeing the Aleo Network has entered into an agreement with Revolut to make the ALEO token available on Revolut’s platform.

The arrangement adds the token to the financial app’s digital asset offerings, which serve more than 60 million customers globally.

Aleo operates a blockchain infrastructure based on zero-knowledge cryptography, enabling other blockchains, stablecoins and corporate systems to integrate privacy and compliance measures into their operations. The network’s technology is designed to allow transactions to remain confidential while meeting regulatory requirements.

Privacy technology meets mainstream platform

Revolut, a UK-based financial technology company, has become known for supporting a range of cryptocurrencies within its application. Company officials said the listing aligns with emerging opportunities created by Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which establishes unified rules for digital assets in the region. The regulatory clarity is expected to encourage innovation in privacy-focused payment systems and blockchain applications.

Representatives from Aleo described the collaboration as a way to integrate privacy directly into digital finance. They noted that the approach views privacy not as an obstacle but as a mechanism to drive compliance and technological advancement. According to Aleo, this could support the development of future blockchain frameworks that serve both institutional and retail use cases while protecting sensitive information.

Founded to advance privacy-preserving infrastructure, the Aleo Network uses off-chain execution with on-chain verification to support decentralised applications. Its architecture is aimed at providing security without reducing the flexibility of programmable systems. The organisation continues to focus on tools that allow developers to create secure services without exposing user data.