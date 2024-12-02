Ripple registers LEI in Luxembourg for EU expansion

Ripple’s European subsidiary, Ripple Payments Europe S.A., has begun operations following the activation of its Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) in Luxembourg.

The identifier, 2549000KEHDV2LWRRZ45, was issued on 21 April 2025 and is currently listed as active and compliant, with the next renewal due in April 2026.

The establishment of this legal presence marks a further step in Ripple's broader push to embed its operations within Europe’s regulated financial framework. The move also precedes the company’s application for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in Luxembourg, a requirement to operate under the EU’s forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory regime.

Ripple officials indicated that the firm intends to fully comply with MiCA, which is set to become the foundational rulebook for crypto-assets across the European Economic Area (EEA). If granted the EMI licence, Ripple would gain the ability to issue digital assets, including its planned RLUSD stablecoin, and to provide regulated payment services in all 30 EEA countries.

Ripple eyes access to EU payments infrastructure

Ripple's Luxembourg registration aligns with wider efforts by fintech and crypto firms seeking a foothold in jurisdictions offering regulatory clarity and proximity to Europe’s financial institutions. Luxembourg, in particular, has emerged as a preferred base, in part due to its capacity to accommodate MiCA requirements, such as reserve management rules for stablecoin issuers. These include mandates to hold 30% to 60% of reserves in bank deposits and to spread risk across multiple banking institutions.

As part of its preparations, Ripple has designated BNY as the custodian of the USD reserves backing RLUSD. This institutional arrangement is intended to satisfy regulatory standards around asset safeguarding.

In the past year, Ripple has expanded its European presence through operational and personnel changes. The company has also continued to support payment corridors in markets such as the United Kingdom and Portugal, offering services involving the euro, British pound, and XRP.

Ripple’s LEI registration does not in itself confer regulatory authorisation but is considered a necessary step to ensure traceability and compliance in cross-border financial operations. In essence, the move supports the company’s intent to become a regulated participant within the EU’s single market and is part of its longer-term plan to integrate into the bloc’s digital finance ecosystem.