BVNK has expanded its stablecoin payment services to all 50 US states through a combination of its own licences and a partnership with Paxos.

The arrangement allows enterprises to deploy BVNK’s stablecoin infrastructure across the country, with Paxos providing access to New York through its limited-purpose trust charter for digital assets.

The agreement will also give BVNK customers the option to use USDG, a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos. USDG, regulated in the EU and Singapore, is expected to be available through BVNK’s services later in 2025.

Expanding coverage through licensing and partnerships

BVNK officials said the collaboration with Paxos allows them to reach the entire US market without delay. They noted that Paxos, which has worked in regulated blockchain infrastructure for years, provides a compliant framework for enterprise clients seeking stablecoin-based payment options. Representatives from Paxos stated that supporting platforms such as BVNK reflects a demand from businesses for secure, regulated solutions.

Since its US launch, BVNK has reported a fourfold increase in transaction volumes over the past two months. The company has integrated its solutions with partners including Highnote, Worldpay, and Flywire, enabling them to add stablecoin capabilities to their payment offerings.

BVNK’s expansion in the US forms part of its broader licensing strategy, which spans the UK, EU, and other jurisdictions. The company has backing from investors including Haun Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and Visa. Officials say these resources position BVNK to address the rising demand for stablecoin infrastructure that supports compliant, cross-border payments.