Bitpanda, a European cryptoasset trading platform, has launched operations in the UK, offering investors access to more than 600 digital assets.

The platform aims to combine localised services with institutional-grade infrastructure. The company, which has over 7 million users across Europe and holds multiple regulatory licences outside the UK, provides curated crypto indices, market insights, and educational resources designed to support long-term investment strategies. UK users can now access these features alongside a broad selection of cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other digital assets.

Expansion of institutional and B2B services

Alongside its retail offering, Bitpanda is introducing its B2B division, Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS), to the UK market. BTS provides banks, fintechs, and crypto platforms with white-label solutions to integrate cryptoasset products. The division already collaborates with several European financial institutions, and its introduction in the UK reflects the company’s strategy to broaden access to digital assets.

Representatives from Bitpanda indicated that the UK launch aligns with growing demand for crypto investments, highlighting that the market is expected to expand significantly over the next two years. A local team has been established to oversee operations, supported by the appointment of a regional director. Company officials noted that the platform has been designed to provide an intuitive user experience while maintaining strict security standards.

The launch also coincides with a multi-year partnership with a Premier League football club, positioning Bitpanda as the official crypto trading partner. The collaboration intends to increase awareness of digital assets among supporters and offer educational resources to encourage responsible investing.

Founded in Vienna in 2014, Bitpanda offers a diverse selection of over 3,200 digital assets, including crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities. The company maintains licences in multiple jurisdictions and operates offices across Europe and the Middle East, including London, Berlin, Dubai, and Milan.