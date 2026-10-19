Ripple has partnered with Privy, a Stripe-owned wallet infrastructure provider, to give developers another route to building payment applications on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The integration allows developers to create and manage XRPL wallets programmatically and to authorise transactions. Developers can also build services using XRP, Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, and other assets on the ledger.

Embedded and server-side wallets for payments and AI agents

Through the integration, developers can offer embedded wallets, which let customers use payment applications without directly handling their private keys. Privy’s announcement also lists private-key and seed-phrase export, so users keep the option to move their wallets elsewhere. This means applications can simplify wallet access for customers while still allowing them to take their keys to another provider.

Server-side wallets add a second use case, supporting AI agents that hold funds and make purchases through x402 payments. Markus Infanger, Senior Vice President of RippleX, said the technology could support a range of products, from payments and stablecoin experiences to emerging forms of agentic commerce. Henri Stern, Co-founder and CEO of Privy, added that stablecoins are changing how money moves. The partnership gives developers XRPL wallets for consumer stablecoin applications as well as for agent-led payment flows.

Scope of the Stripe connection

Stripe identifies Privy as one of its companies, which links the partnership to a major payments business. However, the agreement covers only Privy’s wallet infrastructure. It does not establish XRP acceptance at Stripe checkout, and it does not automatically connect Stripe’s merchant customers to XRPL.

The commercial impact of the integration will depend on which applications adopt it and how often customers transact through them. Payment applications built on XRPL could enable RLUSD transactions and increase activity on the network. Because developers can build services around RLUSD and other ledger assets, higher transaction volumes would show greater network use without necessarily producing a proportionate increase in demand for XRP.