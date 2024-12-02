Rhino.fi has launched Stablecoin 1:1, a settlement product enabling neobanks and fintechs to accept USD-pegged stablecoins at a fixed rate.

The product addresses a persistent structural challenge in stablecoin payments: whilst USDC and USDT are designed to track the US dollar at parity, conversion spreads and multi-network routing mean that actual settlement outcomes can diverge from face value. Research published in the European Journal of Finance estimates that major USD-pegged stablecoins carry an annualised devaluation probability averaging 60 basis points under normal market conditions, rising above 200 basis points during periods of stress. For a fintech processing USD 10 million per month in mixed stablecoins, even a five basis point average spread could result in approximately USD 5.000 in monthly leakage from conversion and routing inefficiencies.

How the product works

According to the official press release, Stablecoin 1:1 continuously monitors the global FX rate between USDC and USDT and returns a quote at parity, applying a single, explicit fee. There are no hidden spreads. Clients may choose to absorb the fee themselves or pass it through to end customers, depending on their commercial model. Guard rails are configured on a per-client and per-user basis to prevent arbitrage exploitation.

The product supports USDT and USDC across more than 25 networks, including Ethereum, Tron, TON, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana, and treats the two stablecoins as interchangeable USD units for both acceptance and settlement regardless of source chain. WirexPay has joined the rollout as an early design partner.

Rhino.fi has been building API infrastructure for stablecoin deposits and settlement for six years. Stablecoin 1:1 is positioned as the latest addition to that stack, targeting payments, remittances, and B2B invoicing use cases at scale. A company official described the objective as removing the per-transaction uncertainty around which stablecoin is received, from which chain, and at what effective rate.

Regulatory and market context

The launch comes as regulatory frameworks are beginning to formalise the treatment of stablecoins as payment infrastructure. In Europe, the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has introduced requirements around stablecoin issuance and reserves, reflecting broader policy interest in integrating digital assets into regulated payment systems. Similar regulatory engagement is developing in other jurisdictions globally.

Predictability and fee transparency are increasingly cited as conditions for institutional and fintech adoption of stablecoin settlement, particularly as volumes grow in cross-border payments and B2B invoicing. Stablecoin 1:1 is Rhino.fi's attempt to meet that demand at the infrastructure layer, offering clarity that consumer-facing platforms have already established as a baseline expectation in the retail segment.