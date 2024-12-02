Republic Technologies has begun using institutional services from Kraken to support its Ethereum infrastructure, including validator management and attestation operations.

The integration, announced on 29 July 2025, aims to improve operational efficiency in treasury deployment linked to Republic’s blockchain activities. Kraken, a digital asset exchange operating since 2011, serves institutional clients in more than 190 countries. The platform is subject to regulatory oversight in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and holds SOC 2 Type II certification. It also maintains compliance with standard AML and KYC protocols and provides independently audited proof-of-reserves.

Integration to support the attestation platform

Republic’s infrastructure relies on Ethereum validators to generate cryptographic attestations. These attestations, in the form of on-chain proofs, are used to verify data, actions, or identities within decentralised systems. According to representatives from Republic, the integration with Kraken facilitates more efficient deployment of the company’s ETH-denominated treasury, which funds the validator operations. This, in turn, supports the reliability of Republic’s attestation network.

Officials from Republic noted that partnering with Kraken enables more robust support for its validator infrastructure while aligning with its compliance and operational standards.

The move is part of Republic’s broader plan to expand its Ethereum-based infrastructure, which includes a proprietary attestation platform aimed at providing verifiable data integrity for decentralised applications.

Republic Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company operating validator and attestation networks designed to maintain data integrity across Ethereum-based systems.

What else has Kraken been up to?

Kraken recently announced the launch of Kraken Derivatives US, a regulated US derivatives offering. In essence, the solution allows clients to trade a full suite of crypto futures together with the company’s spot market offering. With instant funding supporting simplified transfer of collateral, the integration provides clients with a unified interface to deploy strategies and manage risk efficiently, from within a regulated environment backed by the company’s infrastructure.