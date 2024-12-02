Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced the launch of Kraken Derivatives US, a regulated US derivatives offering.

Initially, Kraken plans to deliver direct access to cryptocurrency futures listed on the CME via an integrated Kraken Pro trading experience.

Key capabilities

The newly rolled out solution allows clients to trade a full suite of crypto futures together with the company’s spot market offering. With instant funding supporting simplified transfer of collateral, the integration provides clients with a unified interface to deploy strategies and manage risk efficiently, from within a regulated environment backed by the company’s infrastructure.

According to Kraken, the launch comes as part of the company’s plans to offer traders broad market access and increased capital efficiency within a regulated environment. Kraken Derivatives US aims to further enrich the company’s unified trading experience, where digital and traditional assets can be accessed together without compromising on capabilities, performance, or liquidity.

Furthermore, the current news follows Kraken’s acquisition of NinjaTrader , a US retail futures platform. Through NinjaTrader, the company is set to expand its derivatives offering to include a wider range of asset classes, with it intending to launch commodity, fixed income, FX, and equity futures later in 2025. This expansion seeks to further support Kraken’s strategy to develop a comprehensive, multi-asset trading platform while solidifying its position as a unified venue for both digital and traditional asset classes.

Regarding the launch of Kraken Derivatives US, representatives from NinjaTrader mentioned their company’s support to enable Kraken’s entry into US exchange-based derivatives, as the latter works on democratising trading products and connecting more participants to trading venues. This partnership focuses on accelerating the two companies’ shared commitment to scale global access to these essential products and markets.

Shortly before this announcement, Kraken, in collaboration with xStocks partner Backed, partnered with BNB Chain . The move was set to enable BNB Chain to join the xStocks Alliance, further supporting the acceleration of onchain access to tokenized US equities for users globally. Following this, Kraken planned to allow xStocks to be deposited and withdrawn from its platform by eligible clients through the BNB Chain.