Kraken acquires NinjaTrader to expand market reach

The deal marks an expansion of Kraken’s reach into traditional financial markets alongside its existing cryptocurrency operations.

The acquisition is part of Kraken’s efforts to develop a trading environment capable of handling a wide array of asset types. While NinjaTrader will continue to operate independently, it will now fall under Kraken’s broader umbrella of trading and payments products.

As part of the integration, capabilities from NinjaTrader will be added to Kraken Pro and Kraken Desktop. According to Kraken officials, the goal is to create a more unified trading experience across both platforms, allowing users to access traditional derivatives and digital assets more easily. Derivatives traders using NinjaTrader are expected to gain access to cryptocurrency markets, while Kraken users may soon be able to trade traditional instruments such as futures.

International expansion and future asset classes

Kraken officials stated that NinjaTrader will leverage Kraken’s network of regulatory licences and infrastructure to expand its services beyond the US. This includes ambitions to bring futures trading to international markets.

The company also has plans to introduce new asset classes on both platforms. These may include stocks, options, and prediction markets. In a recent move, Kraken began offering commission-free trading on more than 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs to some of its crypto users.

The transaction was advised by PJT Partners on Kraken’s side, with legal counsel from Jones Day and Lowenstein Sandler. NinjaTrader was advised by Jefferies, with legal support from Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. News of the acquisition first broke in March 2025, when Kraken first entered an agreement to acquire the company.