Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Kraken acquires NinjaTrader for USD 1.5 billion to expand into the US

Friday 21 March 2025 11:39 CET | News

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has entered an agreement to acquire NinjaTrader, a US retail futures trading platform, for USD 1.5 billion, subject to purchase price adjustments.

This acquisition aims to strengthen Kraken’s position in the US crypto market and accelerate its multi-asset-class plan, which includes moves for equities trading and payments, by combining TradFi and crypto solutions.

Kraken acquires NinjaTrader for USD 1.5 billion

 

Offering an institutional-grade trading platform

NinjaTrader offers futures trading tools and operates as s CFTC-registered FCM (Futures Commission Merchant). With this acquisition, Kraken leverages NinjaTrader’s CFTC-registered FCM licence to offer crypto features and derivatives in the US. Kraken’s clients will benefit from optimised analytics, execution engines, and futures liquidity, combined with Kraken’s crypto liquidity and trading expertise.

Both companies will benefit from expansion into new markets, as Kraken’s UK MiFID, EU MiFID, and Australian securities licences aid NinjaTrader’s expansion into the UK, Europe and Australia. Additionally, both their customers will gain the ability to trade muti-assets such as crypto, futures, and traditional financial products with more ease and convenience.

Traditional markets run on 1950s banking systems, exchanges that close at 4 PM ET, and settlement delays that take days to resolve. Crypto rails tackled these issues, operating with efficient and real-time infrastructure. However, legacy finance and crypto remained separate ecosystems, and this acquisition aims to change this by offering an institutional-grade trading platform where assets can be traded anytime.

More about NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader is a US-based futures trading platform for retailers that delivers charting, market analysis, and trade execution tools, as well as access to futures, forex, and stock markets.

It offers customisable technical analysis tools, drawing tools, and indicators, and supports multiple order types, automated trading strategies, and one-click trading, in addition to providing direct access to real-time and historical market data from multiple providers. Its mobile, cloud-based platform is available on desktop, web, and mobile and allows traders to check market opportunities 24/7.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, trading platform, digital assets, cryptocurrency, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Kraken
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Kraken

|
Discover all the Company news on Kraken and other articles related to Kraken in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like