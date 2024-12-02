Fintech company Rapyd has announced the rollout of its Stablecoin Payment Solutions, providing businesses with a secure way to accept, settle, and pay with stablecoins.

Considering the current market, where stablecoins are transitioning from early-stage concept to real-world utility, Rapyd launched a suite of solutions that enable enterprises to leverage the digital asset in everyday payments and settlements. The company’s products focus on addressing a central need for companies navigating volatile currencies, slow settlement times, and complex treasury operations.

Rapyd’s new offering

By having Rapyd as a single provider, businesses are set to be able to accept, settle, or send payouts instantly, mitigating the need for fragmented systems or multiple intermediaries. With this launch, businesses can utilise Rapyd to:

Accept stablecoin payments from global customers and instantly convert into preferred fiat currencies;

Send stablecoin payouts to businesses and end users worldwide, 24/7/365;

Settle in stablecoins to optimise liquidity and minimise reliance on traditional rails such as SWIFT and ACH.

Furthermore, the launch comes during a period of increased growth and regulatory clarity across the market, with regulations such as the GENIUS Act in the US and MiCA in Europe, together with other similar initiatives, accelerating adoption by legitimising stablecoins and creating transparent operating standards. This regulatory shift, merged with demand from industries such as gaming and online trading, is leading to a substantial change in financial infrastructure since the rise of card networks.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Rapyd highlighted that the Stablecoin Payment Solutions were built to remove the barriers that come from pressure to manage liquidity in real time while navigating multiple currencies and jurisdictions. By combining stablecoin rails with the company’s existing treasury, payout, and settlement infrastructure, Rapyd seeks to equip businesses and their operations teams with the ability to move funds instantly, reduce FX exposure, and eliminate unnecessary intermediaries.

Rapyd’s end-to-end solution has been developed for enterprises that require stability and speed in cross-border payments. For businesses with global operations, this allows them to benefit from faster payouts. When it comes to the creator economy, it enables beneficiaries to receive payments with an instrument that is pegged to a currency value, even in emerging markets.