Rain has become a Mastercard Principal Member, enabling the company to issue credit and prepaid cards on the Mastercard network for stablecoin-powered payment programmes.

The development gives Rain's partners access to Mastercard's merchant acceptance footprint across more than 210 countries and territories through a single integration.

The move follows Rain's selection as a launch partner in the Mastercard Crypto Partner Programme, an initiative designed to advance on-chain payment capabilities across the digital assets ecosystem.

Expanding the infrastructure for stablecoin card programmes

Rain's card infrastructure was built specifically for stablecoin-based programmes rather than adapted from existing fiat models. According to the company, this architecture enables partners to expand across geographies through a single integration, reducing the technical overhead typically associated with market-by-market deployment.

As a Principal Member, Rain can now offer both credit and prepaid card products under the Mastercard network, providing partners with additional flexibility when structuring their card programmes.

The company also raised USD 250 million in a Series C funding round, proceeds from which are directed toward network integrations, international expansion, including a move into Asia-Pacific, and the development of new products within the stablecoin payments space.

On-chain settlement under exploration

Beyond card issuance, Rain and Mastercard have indicated they will explore settling select programme flows on-chain using regulated stablecoins. The rationale centres on the capital and operational constraints associated with traditional fiat settlement models.

Under conventional arrangements, partners are required to pre-fund several days of spending volume in reserve, creating liquidity drag. Rain's existing infrastructure already supports daily settlement with card networks, including weekends and public holidays, a structure the company says materially reduces collateral requirements compared to standard models.

On-chain settlement, if implemented, would extend this further by enabling more frequent, continuous settlement cycles. From the cardholder's perspective, the payment experience would remain unchanged. At the same time, stablecoin settlement would operate at the infrastructure level without affecting how transactions are initiated or processed at the point of sale.

Positioning within the broader stablecoin payments landscape

The announcement reflects a broader shift in how established payment networks are engaging with digital assets. Stablecoins, once largely confined to crypto-native contexts, are increasingly being evaluated as settlement and liquidity instruments within mainstream financial infrastructure.

Rain's dual membership, as both a Mastercard Crypto Partner Programme participant and now a Principal Member, positions the company within the collaborative framework Mastercard has established to explore on-chain payment use cases. Together, the two companies will work on new integrations and co-developed payment capabilities under that programme.

The Principal Membership is a significant structural step for a stablecoin-native infrastructure provider, as it enables direct participation in the Mastercard network rather than reliance on a sponsoring member institution, a distinction that carries material implications for programme control, speed to market, and scalability for Rain's partners.