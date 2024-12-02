Oobit and Phantom Wallet enable daily crypto purchases

Oobit has partnered with Phantom Wallet to enable millions of users to make real-life crypto purchases directly from their wallet, where Visa is accepted.

The move aims to close a long-standing gap in crypto adoption, making everyday spending easier and more intuitive, thus encouraging real-world use. With the partnership, users can pay online and in-store directly from Phantom Wallet without pre-funding and giving up custody.

Utilising crypto for daily purchases

As per the alliance, users’ funds will remain fully under their own control until the moment a payment is approved. Transactions will be executed directly from the wallet, converted to local currency, and settled in seconds to the merchants through existing payment rails. This way, no merchant onboarding is required.

Phantom Wallet serves 15 million customers globally and is regarded as a trusted self-custody crypto wallet. The collaboration with Oobit allows its users to spend digital assets on a daily basis, including for retail, travel, food, and online purchases. The new solution is currently live in the US, Brazil, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and over 50 other countries around the world.

Oobit has experienced significant momentum in markets where stablecoin usage is shifting from holding to spending. The company expressed positive sentiments regarding the initiative, saying that wallets becoming real money for daily use is key to advancing the industry’s potential and crypto adoption.

The launch highlights a wider shift in the market, where infrastructure matures, wallet adoption increases globally, and merchant acceptance becomes significant. Oobit believes that what remains to be done is bridging the gap between wallets and the real world, and the launch aims to do just that. With Phantom Wallet now enabled, users can spend crypto wherever Visa is accepted, directly from their mobile app.