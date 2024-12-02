Nium has launched a dual-network stablecoin card issuance platform enabling businesses to spend digital dollar balances via Visa and Mastercard.

The Singapore-based payments infrastructure provider positioned the platform as an enterprise-grade solution for businesses that hold stablecoin balances and seek to deploy them within existing card network infrastructure. The platform handles crypto-to-fiat conversion at the POS, removing the need for businesses to build proprietary settlement infrastructure or manage multiple provider relationships.

Bridging stablecoin holdings and card network infrastructure

The launch comes as stablecoin adoption among enterprises has accelerated alongside regulatory developments in the US, the EU, and across the Asia-Pacific region. Total stablecoins in circulation are estimated at USD 200 billion, according to figures cited by Nium, reflecting a shift from experimental use cases to operational treasury and payments applications.

Nium's platform was developed to connect stablecoin balances to card issuance through its existing principal memberships across both Visa and Mastercard, a combination the company states is the first of its kind at enterprise scale. Businesses can access the platform via a single API and can issue stablecoin-funded cards globally, with Nium managing chain-of-conversion logic, cross-border settlement constraints, and card network compliance within a single managed layer.

The company states that time-to-market for stablecoin card programmes has been reduced from several months of custom infrastructure work to days, citing its 40-plus regulatory licences across more than 190 countries as a factor that removes dependency on third-party banking intermediaries.

Capabilities and ecosystem positioning

Beyond card issuance, the platform integrates with Nium's broader payout network, covering more than 190 countries, allowing businesses to disburse stablecoin balances via both cards and direct payouts through a single provider relationship. Stablecoin settlement options are available where supported by applicable regulatory, network, and market requirements.

Furthermore, the stablecoin card platform was structured as an extension of that existing infrastructure rather than a standalone product, with the company framing it as a foundation for broader programmable money use cases, including applications involving AI.

The broader context for the launch includes active legislative progress on stablecoin regulation in the US and the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which has introduced a licensing framework for asset-referenced and electronic money tokens across EU member states. These developments have increased clarity for enterprises seeking compliant stablecoin deployment at scale.