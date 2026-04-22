Nium, a Singapore-based global cross-border payments infrastructure provider, has announced a live partnership with Coinbase to enable USDC stablecoin payments across its platform.

Coinbase serves as the stablecoin payments and liquidity infrastructure, wallet provider, and regulated custodian within the integration. Nium clients can now send and receive stablecoins and convert USDC to fiat for payouts, combining on-chain and fiat payment rails within a single platform.

The integration covers Nium's global network of more than 40 licences across 190-plus countries, enabling stablecoin payout capabilities to be delivered through existing regulatory permissions. By using Coinbase's stablecoin payment APIs, Nium removes the need for clients to independently manage stablecoin liquidity, wallet infrastructure, on-ramps, and regulatory compliance.

Treasury and card programme capabilities

The partnership enables two primary use cases. For treasury management, banks, fintechs, and enterprises can fund cross-border payouts in USDC and settle in either USDC or local fiat at the point of payout, reducing the need to prefund accounts across global corridors and freeing up idle capital. For card programmes, businesses holding stablecoin balances can deploy them for spending at merchant locations globally wherever cards are accepted, enabling USDC-backed card issuance for both business and consumer use cases.

The announcement follows Nium's recent launch of a dedicated stablecoin card issuance platform and represents the next phase of the company's strategy to build stablecoin infrastructure across payments, liquidity, and card issuance.

Commenting on the news, Prajit Nanu, CEO and Founder of Nium, mentioned that the partnership makes multi-rail money movement, combining fiat and on-chain infrastructure, operational today, giving clients a single platform to send, receive, and spend stablecoins at scale. Adding to this, Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products at Coinbase, said the partnership extends stablecoin utility into real-world payment flows and helps institutions connect digital asset liquidity with global fiat infrastructure.