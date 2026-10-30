NH Nonghyup Bank, MoonPay and Finger plan to explore digital asset-based payments, cross-border transfers and settlement services.

South Korea-based NH Nonghyup Bank, a subsidiary of NH Financial Group, has agreed to cooperate with crypto payments company MoonPay and Korean fintech Finger on digital asset-based financial services and infrastructure. The three companies plan to combine the bank’s financial infrastructure, MoonPay’s global digital asset network, and Finger’s financial platform technology to develop a global payment and settlement model.

Areas of cooperation

The cooperation will cover digital asset-based global financial services, cross-border remittances, corporate payments and settlement, and new services linking digital assets with card merchant payment infrastructure. The companies also plan to connect global digital asset infrastructure with the domestic financial system and to carry out joint proofs of concept, assessing their commercial viability. According to the partners, the aim is to make payments more convenient for customers in Korea and abroad and to widen the potential uses of digital asset-based financial services.

According to NH Nonghyup Bank, the agreement is the starting point of a partnership connecting global digital asset infrastructure with domestic financial services, and combining each company’s expertise and technology will improve customer convenience and strengthen the bank’s competitiveness in global digital finance. As an MoU, the agreement sets out areas to explore rather than specific products, with proofs of concept planned as the first step.

Building on existing digital asset work

NH Nonghyup Bank already participates in several digital asset initiatives, including the Bank of Korea’s Project Hangang, the Bank for International Settlements’ Project Agora, and technical pilots of the blockchain payment network Partior. The agreement also comes as South Korea prepares new rules requiring firms that handle cross-border crypto transfers to register and report transactions, which are set to take effect in December 2026.

Founded in 2019, MoonPay serves more than 35 million customers in 180 countries and more than 1,500 enterprise clients, offering on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure. It holds a New York BitLicense, a New York limited purpose trust charter, money transmitter licences across the US, and MiCA authorisation in the EU. Finger, founded in 2000, provides digital finance infrastructure and platform services to more than 100 corporate clients, including banks, financial institutions, and public organisations, with offerings spanning treasury management, security token offerings, and blockchain infrastructure.