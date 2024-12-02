MoonPay has partnered with Trust Wallet on a multi-year deal to make crypto transactions easier for users around the globe. As part of this partnership, MoonPay will become the default provider for Trust Wallet’s Buy Crypto feature, starting in the US.

Under this collaboration, MoonPay will act as Trust Wallet’s primary partner for both crypto purchases and sales within the app, facilitating all on- and off-ramp transactions. True Wallet will prioritise MoonPay’s services within the app to offer faster and more efficient transactions. This approach is expected to optimise user retention and engagement across supported markets.

With MoonPay’s infrastructure supporting over 190 countries, the integration simplifies things for global users. Trust Wallet’s more than 200 million users can now access various local payment options and fiat currencies. The easy-to-use interface aims to promote broader crypto participation without additional steps.

Partnering for global expansion

The collaboration starts with US users but plans to expand to other regions during the two-year agreement. MoonPay continues to grow its services by partnering with wallets and platforms across the digital ecosystem. Trust Wallet users in supported markets can expect new payment options and improved features soon. The companies are working together to eliminate common barriers to crypto adoption faced by users worldwide.

The integration leverages both companies' strengths: MoonPay’s regulatory reach and Trust Wallet’s user base. The goal is to provide secure and simple access to crypto with fewer intermediaries. As demand for crypto services grows, this partnership addresses it with ready infrastructure and global support.

Recent updates from MoonPay

This collaboration aligns with MoonPay’s expansion efforts in 2025, which include support for more blockchains and fiat payment options. MoonPay recently obtained services such as a BitLicence and a Money Transmitter License to operate across US states. Additionally, it integrated with Revolut Pay and Apple Pay to expand its payment capabilities.