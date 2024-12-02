MoonPay has partnered with Apple Pay to enable users to top-up their balance on the app.

MoonPay is currently looking for ways to make crypto payments faster, simpler, and more flexible for its clients seeking to react to market momentum or ways to fund their wallet faster and more conveniently. The company chose Apple Pay for its widespread adoption and its ability to deliver speed and security with no manual card entry or extra steps.

Trade, earn, and explore

New features powered by Apple Pay include fee-free top-ups, resembling transfers and PayPal, and recurring buys by setting automated purchases. Additionally, customers can utilise the same familiar wallet with Apple’s secure infrastructure. Top-ups happen in seconds, and users can make instant crypto purchases, with high acceptance rates, instant transactions, and no unnecessary KYC processes.

To get started, users need to log into their MoonPay account, tap on ‘deposit’ on the home screen, and select ‘top up your MoonPay Balance’. By selecting Apple Pay at this stage and authorising the top-up with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode, the process is completed.

Other updates from MoonPay

Recently, MoonPay gained a BitLicence and Money Transmitter Licence in New York. This allows the company to legally offer its cryptocurrency services in New York State and expand its fiat-to-crypto operations, including buying and selling digital assets, to users in one of the United States' most tightly regulated markets.

Additionally, MoonPay partnered with Mastercard to enable fintechs and enterprises to issue Mastercard-branded cards that connect to consumers’ stablecoin balances. Transactions will automatically convert stablecoins to fiat currency at the point of sale, allowing use at more than 150 million locations worldwide that accept Mastercard.