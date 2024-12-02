MoonPay integrates Revolut Pay

MoonPay has decided to support 1-click crypto purchases with Revolut Pay for a simpler way to move money from neobanks into crypto.

The integration aims to simplify transactions for MoonPay users looking to utilise their Revolut account for online transactions, minimising challenges faced with debit and credit card transactions.

More about the alliance

The move ensures that Revolut users can now buy crypto with a familiar method, reinforcing MoonPay’s goal to unify TradFi and the crypto economy. Revolut Pay is regarded as an easy and quick way to pay with one click, focusing on built-in, optimised security measures. By selecting Revolut Pay at checkout and authorising the purchase in-app with a passcode or a biometric ID, no other details are needed. However, Revolut’s fraud monitoring capability may require users to confirm the transaction.

Key advantages of buying crypto through Revolut Pay include no need for account switching, expanded crypto options, simple verification with one KYC process completed on MoonPay, and smart checkout features. Users can also access MoonPay’s partner apps and wallets, including Zengo, Solflare, Uniswap, OpenSea, Bybit, Sweat Wallet, and more, for more convenient trading.

MoonPay’s integration with Revolut Pay simultaneously enables the payment option for all 500+ of MoonPay’s partners. By reducing payment-related drop-offs and delivering a simpler checkout experience, Revolut Pay allows users to complete daily transactions more easily, fostering long-term customer loyalty. MoonPay increases the total addressable market for its partners with each integration.

This move follows a similar one where MoonPay integrated with Apple Pay. As MoonPay is looking for ways to make crypto payments faster, simpler, and more flexible for its clients, it started its collaboration with Apple Pay for the wallet’s popularity and ability to offer speed and security with no extra steps. New features powered by Apple Pay include fee-free top-ups, resembling transfers and PayPal, and recurring buys by setting automated purchases. Additionally, customers can utilise the same familiar wallet with Apple’s secure infrastructure.