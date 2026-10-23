MoneyGram is moving beyond single cross-border transfers towards an ongoing digital relationship with senders and recipients. The US-based money transfer company has launched a refreshed MoneyGram Online experience through its updated app and website, bringing digital money movement, cash access, and stablecoin-powered capabilities into one service. The update is now live across supported markets.

Send, receive, hold, and access cash in one place

Through the updated experience, consumers can send money to bank accounts, debit cards, digital wallets, retail locations, and MoneyGram app users. They can also pay bills, top up mobile phones, collect cash through MoneyGram’s retail network, and earn rewards for referrals. In select markets, users can hold a stable, dollar-denominated MoneyGram balance. The service supports 40 languages and adapts to each market’s payment methods and preferences.

Stablecoin infrastructure runs in the background, so consumers do not need to manage the technology. Consumers in the US can now send directly to MoneyGram app users in markets including Colombia and El Salvador, where recipients can manage funds digitally or collect cash where available. Anthony Soohoo, Chairman and CEO of MoneyGram, said global money movement has become fragmented across different systems, and the company is bringing these options together in one connected experience.

Digital endpoints and a physical cash network

MoneyGram connects consumers to more than five billion digital endpoints, including wallets, bank accounts, and cards, alongside nearly 500,000 retail locations in more than 200 countries and territories. The company has built a common foundation across its app, website, and MoneyGram balance, allowing it to develop capabilities once and adapt them to local languages, payment methods, and needs when introducing services in new markets.

Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MoneyGram, said the product strategy starts with the consumer rather than the technology, and people should be able to move, receive, and use money in the way that suits them. By connecting senders and recipients within the same network, MoneyGram aims to give users ways to manage money after it has been received, rather than ending the relationship once a single remittance is completed.