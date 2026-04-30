Meta has begun issuing stablecoin-based payouts to a limited pool of content creators, marking the company's first operational step back into the digital asset payments space following its withdrawal from the sector in 2022. The programme currently covers eligible creators based in Colombia and the Philippines, with payments disbursed in USDC through compatible cryptocurrency wallets.

Creators participating in the pilot must link an external crypto wallet to Meta's payout system to receive funds. The company does not provide built-in fiat conversion, meaning recipients who wish to access local currency will need to convert their USDC independently through third-party platforms. This approach keeps Meta's operational footprint narrow while still enabling cross-border disbursements in a dollar-pegged digital asset.

Stripe integration and tax reporting

Meta has partnered with Stripe to manage certain tax reporting obligations associated with stablecoin disbursements. According to guidance published on Meta's webpage, creators may receive crypto-specific tax documentation directly from Stripe alongside their standard Meta payment records, and are advised to retain both for tax filing purposes.

The arrangement aligns with earlier industry reporting that Meta intended to re-enter stablecoin payments in 2025 by integrating with existing infrastructure rather than developing a proprietary token. Stripe had previously been identified as the primary integration partner for this effort, and the live rollout confirms that positioning.

Network endorsements and planned expansion

Both blockchain networks selected for the rollout have publicly welcomed their inclusion. The chief executive of Polygon Labs indicated that the programme is expected to expand to more than 160 countries by the end of 2026. Separately, a senior product official at the Solana Foundation described the network as a natural settlement layer for payments at internet scale.

The geographic scope of the initial pilot is notable. Both markets have sizeable creator economies and populations with established familiarity with digital remittance and alternative payment channels, making them practical testing grounds for stablecoin-based disbursements.

A break from Diem and a shift in strategy

The pilot represents a deliberate departure from Meta's earlier approach to digital currencies. The company's Libra project, later rebranded as Diem, was abandoned in 2022 following sustained regulatory opposition from legislators in multiple jurisdictions. Rather than issuing its own asset, Meta is now routing payouts through established blockchain infrastructure and regulated financial intermediaries, a model that reflects the broader industry shift towards stablecoin integration within existing payment frameworks.

The programme's expansion timeline and eligibility criteria beyond the initial two markets have not been disclosed.