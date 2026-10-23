Consumers holding crypto and stablecoins in wallet apps usually need to cash out to a bank account or sign up for a platform-specific card before spending. US-based crypto payments network Mesh has partnered with Visa to remove that step. The collaboration combines Visa’s acceptance network with Mesh’s orchestration infrastructure, allowing consumers to pay in-store and online directly from balances they already hold. Visa’s network spans more than 175 million merchant locations in over 200 countries and territories, with USD 14.2 trillion in payments volume in fiscal 2025.

Pay-from-balance checkout without a separate card

Mesh will enable participating wallets and platforms to offer a pay-from-balance experience. A Visa credential is provisioned in the background, so the consumer taps at a standard contactless terminal or checks out online without selling, transferring, or preloading funds. Merchants receive a standard payment, with no new hardware or changes to checkout. Mesh orchestrates how each transaction is funded and converted across crypto, stablecoin, and fiat balances, and acts as programme manager, handling user onboarding and know your customer (KYC) checks.

Platforms connect through a single integration with Mesh instead of building issuing and payments capabilities themselves. More than 200 enterprises already use Mesh’s network, including Kalshi, Tools for Humanity, Félix Pago, MAJORITY, and KAST. Bam Azizi, CEO and co-founder of Mesh, said crypto has a last-mile problem rather than a spending problem, and Mesh handles funding and conversion so a balance becomes purchasing power at the moment of payment. Initial availability, supported devices, and participating platforms will be announced later.

Bringing digital asset balances into everyday spending

The number of global crypto owners reached 774 million as of June 2026, according to Crypto.com research. However, according to American Banker, crypto card volumes were running at roughly USD 1.5 billion monthly by late 2025, a small share of overall payments. Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth at Visa, said consumers increasingly expect to use their money however and wherever they choose, and working with Mesh expands how digital asset balances connect to payment experiences consumers and merchants already use.

As more platforms join, a consumer with funds in several wallets could spend from each of them at Visa-accepting merchants without holding a separate card. The partnership builds on Mesh’s recent activity, which includes joining Paxos’s Global Dollar Network, launching the Mesh Alliance Program with more than 50 partners to simplify enterprise crypto payments, and releasing Mesh Wallet, which allows AI agents to complete real-world transactions using stablecoins.