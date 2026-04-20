Meow has partnered with BVNK to enable stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments for business customers across more than 200 countries.

The integration adds support for major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT), alongside access to the Swift network.

BVNK will power Meow's stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments globally, enabling customers to move between fiat and digital assets through a single platform. The arrangement also expands the range of currencies available to Meow's customers and is intended to reduce costs and processing delays in cross-border transactions.

Multi-chain approach and platform capabilities

Meow's model differs from business payment platforms built around a single blockchain, rail, or currency. The company takes a multi-chain, multi-rail, multi-asset approach, which it says gives businesses greater flexibility in how they manage and move money. Existing platform services include free USDC on and off-ramping, bill payments, invoicing, and corporate cards.

The company is backed by investors including Tiger Global, QED, and Lux Capital, and manages assets worth several billion USD. It operates across markets, including the US, Singapore, Panama, the Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands, and supports business structures involving multi-entity and multi-national teams, including the ability for AI agents to open accounts and issue cards.

Stablecoin expansion and longer-term plans

Beyond the initial integration, Meow and BVNK have indicated they are exploring an expansion of Meow's stablecoin capabilities to include a crypto-enabled merchant acceptance offering, though no timeline has been confirmed for that workstream.

Brandon Arvanaghi, CEO of Meow, noted that businesses should not need to piece together multiple providers to collect funds, move money internationally, and access modern payment infrastructure. Moreover, the partnership with BVNK is presented as a step towards consolidating those functions within a single platform.

Chris Harmse, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK, described the collaboration as addressing a broader shift in financial services, where platforms capable of connecting fiat, stablecoins, crypto, and global payment rails will define the next generation of business banking.

The partnership reflects a wider trend among business banking providers seeking to integrate digital asset capabilities alongside traditional payment infrastructure. As stablecoin adoption in corporate treasury and cross-border payments continues to develop, access to interoperable rails and multi-asset support is increasingly relevant for companies with international operations.