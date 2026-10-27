Matter Labs has launched Prividium Commander, a control plane to help financial institutions move digital asset services from pilot to production.

Matter Labs, the developer of ZKsync and Prividium, has introduced Prividium Commander, a product designed to help financial institutions move digital asset services from pilot to production with less supporting software to build and maintain. Commander combines the operational tools institutions need to launch and run digital asset services in a single product, operating under each institution’s own rules and connected to its existing systems.

Running digital assets under existing controls

According to Matter Labs, moving a digital asset pilot into production can require a second software project alongside the financial service itself, as institutions build tools to manage users, control asset operations, and investigate activity. Commander provides a reusable operating foundation instead. For a bank developing tokenised deposits, for example, it combines built-in token and administration tools with access through existing staff accounts in systems such as Okta. Authorised teams can manage issuance and transfer permissions from a dashboard without developers editing configuration files.

Commander checks each transaction request against the institution’s rules and records the decision, including denials. When a transfer is refused, operations teams can see who attempted it, which rules were checked, and why it was denied, and can present that decision to risk teams, auditors, or regulators without reconciling records across internal systems, transaction logs, and block explorers. When a transfer is completed, Commander can notify a connected payments application to update the status shown to the customer.

Public and private networks

Institutions can use Commander to apply their own access controls to operations on supported public blockchains and on existing private networks such as Hyperledger Besu, setting permissions for requests routed through Commander while keeping their existing applications. They can later move to Prividium Ledger, Matter Labs’ zero-knowledge blockchain for private financial applications, while retaining Commander and their integrations.

Alex Gluchowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Matter Labs, stated that a financial institution’s advantage lies in its knowledge of customers and markets, but that too much effort goes into building supporting software when launching a digital asset business. According to Gluchowski, Commander allows institutions to focus more on the products customers need. By serving banks, asset managers, exchanges, and clearing houses on infrastructure they already run, Matter Labs aims to widen the market for Prividium and the ZKsync ecosystem, and plans to share further details, including the implications for ZKsync’s economics.