Mastercard and Yellow Card have announced a partnership to develop stablecoin-enabled payment solutions across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The collaboration will focus on four use case verticals: cross-border remittances, B2B settlement, digital loyalty ecosystems, and treasury management. Both companies intend to work alongside banks, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies to pilot stablecoin solutions designed to improve payment efficiency and reduce transaction costs. Initial focus markets include Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

Joint working groups and interoperability focus

According to the official press release, the partnership will establish joint working groups to identify high-impact use cases and develop interoperable solutions for institutions within the Mastercard network. A stated objective is to create pathways that connect traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain-based payment rails. The collaboration also includes the application of Mastercard Crypto Credential, the company's framework for strengthening digital asset payment security and compliance.

Yellow Card operates as a licensed stablecoin operator with a presence across multiple African markets, as well as select emerging markets beyond the continent. The company has positioned itself around regulatory compliance in markets where conventional banking infrastructure is limited or fragmented.

For Mastercard, the partnership extends its engagement with blockchain-based payment infrastructure. The card network has progressively expanded its involvement in digital asset frameworks, including tools designed to support the institutional adoption of stablecoins within regulated environments.

Stablecoin momentum in emerging markets

Stablecoins have attracted growing interest in emerging markets, particularly for cross-border use cases where currency volatility, correspondent banking costs, and limited financial access create friction in existing payment flows. B2B settlement and treasury management represent additional areas where stablecoin rails are being evaluated as a complement to, or partial replacement for, conventional correspondent banking arrangements.

The regulatory environment for stablecoins remains uneven across the EEMEA region. Some jurisdictions, including the UAE, have moved to establish licensing frameworks for digital asset businesses, while regulatory clarity across sub-Saharan African markets continues to evolve. The partnership's stated intention to engage regulators directly reflects the compliance-oriented approach both companies have emphasised.

No timeline for the initial pilots has been disclosed, nor have specific volume targets or commercial terms been made public at this stage.