US-based MassPay has launched MassPay Collect, a stablecoin and cryptocurrency collection feature for its payout network.

The feature allows platforms to collect payments in stablecoins and cryptocurrencies directly from clients, using the same compliance, banking, and reconciliation infrastructure MassPay already applies to its payout operations. MassPay Collect is live with selected clients and is reported to be processing hundreds of millions of USD in value.

MassPay built its network around outbound payments first, on the basis that distributing funds to recipients across multiple currencies and banking systems presented the more complex operational challenge. In addition, MassPay Collect extends that infrastructure to the collection side of the business, starting with digital assets. According to the company, fiat collection over traditional bank rails is planned as a subsequent addition, applying the same operational model to conventional payment methods.

Market and regulatory context

The launch follows a period of growth in stablecoin usage for commercial payments. The total stablecoin market has expanded from USD 161.5 billion in mid-2024 to approximately USD 315 billion by 2026, according to figures cited by MassPay. B2B stablecoin payment volume rose from under USD 100 million a month in early 2023 to more than USD six billion a month by mid-2025, a shift the company attributes to commercial rather than speculative use. MassPay also notes that businesses are increasingly using stablecoins for treasury purposes, holding and moving working capital on-chain alongside conventional cash holdings.

Regulatory developments in the US are cited as a contributing factor. The GENIUS Act, which sets rules for payment stablecoins, is already in force, while the CLARITY Act, intended to establish a federal market-structure framework for digital assets, has been progressing through the Senate during 2026. MassPay frames this regulatory environment as a factor supporting wider institutional confidence in stablecoin collection as core payment infrastructure rather than an experimental use case.

Reconciliation as the core function

MassPay positions the main operational challenge not as the payment method itself, but as matching incoming transfers to the correct invoice in real time without manual intervention. MassPay Collect combines on-chain settlement, which offers speed and finality, with automated reconciliation intended to make stablecoin and cryptocurrency collection workable at scale for platform clients.

Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay, has supported stablecoin and cryptocurrency movement for several years, including internally within its own technology stack, and that current market and regulatory conditions were factors in extending the capability to clients as a standalone feature.