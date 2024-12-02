LINE NEXT and Kaia have announced the launch of Project Unify, a stablecoin app that combines payments, remittances, and on-chain services across Asia.

Backed by LINE’s extensive reach and Kaia’s blockchain infrastructure, the app aims to optimise Asia’s fragmented financial systems.

The app will operate inside LINE Messenger and on the Dapp Portal, integrating 100 decentralised apps for optimal access. It will allow users to deposit stablecoins and earn real-time incentives, while enabling global transactions. The app will also include fiat on- and off-ramps for augmented currency conversion using Kaia’s blockchain infrastructure.

Developers and stablecoin issuers will gain access to an SDK that enables integration of services across platforms. This will optimise broader stablecoin adoption and build liquidity across markets. The SDK targets two key groups – stablecoin issuers and application developers, helping extend reach and usability.

Kaia, launched in 2024, is developing an orchestration layer for stablecoins to support regional transactions. The platform already supports USDT and aims to onboard other stablecoins linked to regional currencies. This includes the Japanese yen, Korean won, Thai baht, Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit, and Singapore dollar.

The app’s design optimises how stablecoins are used for online and offline purchases. Users can send and receive funds directly through messaging features within the LINE app. By integrating stablecoin functionality, Kaia optimises user convenience and transaction efficiency.

Additionally, LINE NEXT will implement Project Unify into its digital services ecosystem. With 65 million wallet users across 32 countries, the platform offers an optimal network. This enables the delivery of a multi-currency stablecoin experience.

Project Unify will operate as both a standalone app powered by Kaia and a Mini Dapp under LINE NEXT’s management. Through its interface, users will access stablecoin payments, messaging-based transfers, and cashback rewards globally. This move aligns with LINE NEXT’s strategy to expand its presence in the digital finance landscape.

More from Kaia x LINE NEXT

In May 2025, Kaia and LINE NEXT extended the adoption of Tether’s USDT in Asia. This move enabled USDT to be supported across LINE’s Mini Dapp platform and self-custodial wallet infrastructure.