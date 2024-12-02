Kaia is a public layer 1 blockchain that exclusively powers the Mini Dapp and Dapp Portal ecosystem within LINE Messenger. It enables USD stablecoin offerings to Asia’s users through USDT-Kaia, integrated with LINE NEXT’s blockchain-based services and platforms.











Financial inclusion and Web 3 applications in Asia

This move enables USDT to be supported across LINE’s Mini Dapp platform and self-custodial wallet infrastructure. By offering USDT on Kaia’s ecosystem, Tether aims to enable wider access to stable transactions with the stablecoin to LINE’s users, who will be able to utilise USDT for in-app payments, cross-border transactions, and DeFi activities.

Mini Dapps built on the Kaia blockchain are set to offer features driven by the stablecoin, including allowing users to get rewards in USDT when they complete missions. They can also send and receive USDT directly through the in-app wallet on LINE Messenger. LINE NEXT considers integrating USDT into Mini Dapp for additional capabilities.

Tether’s native launch in Kaia reflects its commitment to making stablecoins more accessible to mainstream users in Asia and beyond. Through LINE NEXT’s blockchain infrastructure, users will have an improved way of engaging with their digital assets. The decision will also further Kaia’s hybrid payment solutions in collaboration with LINE NEXT. Kaia USDT aims to offer a faster, easier, and more reliable user experience available on platforms like LINE, CEXs, and DeFi.

The integration of Tether’s stablecoin into Kaia’s robust blockchain and DeFi ecosystem improves on/off ramps for fiat-to-digital asset conversion and helps drive LINE NEXT’s broader Web3 goals. LINE NEXT aims to establish a dollar-based gateway in Asia, making Web3 services accessible to users on a daily basis by increasing stablecoin-driven capabilities. LINE and Kaia share a mission to facilitate the widespread circulation of USDT and start developing more related services in the region.