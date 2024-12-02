Crypto asset firm Keyrock has secured a FCA registration to further support its institutional clients and strengthen its presence in the UK.

The company’s global expansion goal is marked by recent regulatory approvals in France and Liechtenstein, reflecting its commitment to operating compliantly. The FCA registration further strengthens this commitment and presence in the region.

Compliant and safe crypto solutions

Keyrock is a Belgium-based crypto investment firm specialising in market-making and OTC trading for digital assets. It offers liquidity to centralised and decentralised venues globally and currently operates across 37 countries, with entities in Belgium, the U.S., Switzerland, France, Singapore and the UK. The company also delivers industry insights, co-created DeFi environments, and supports Web3 startups.

Keyrock’s CEO, Kevin de Patoul, shared with us some insights, saying that clear and well-defined rules are the fundamentals of the future of finance. Securing registrations in financial hubs like Switzerland, France, and now the UK reflects a vision to create a mature and regulated digital asset space.

He sees the licence as an opportunity for the company to continue shaping a future where digital assets are integrated into existing systems of traditional finance with clarity and compliance. The registration is a key element of Keyrock’s strategy to offer institutional-grade services within compliant frameworks. The UK’s strong financial infrastructure and advancing regulatory clarity make it a significant market for digital asset growth in 2025.

The company’s goal is to create entities in well-regulated environments to offer secure crypto trading solutions. With the FCA creating a comprehensive regulatory framework by 2016, the UK is committed to the long-term safety and development of its digital assets market. Keyrock wants to contribute to this evolution and support continued growth in the region’s crypto-asset ecosystem. Its UK managing director believes that London is a significantly influential financial hub, and the FCA’s regulatory framework offers a structure for responsible growth.