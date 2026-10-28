J.P. Morgan Asset Management has extended its tokenised money market funds to the Solana blockchain. The My OnChain Net Yield Fund (MONY) and the JPMorgan OnChain Liquidity–Token Money Market Fund (JLTXX) are now available on Solana to qualified investors in the US, adding a second public network to the firm's tokenised cash management platform alongside Ethereum.

Two fund structures, one access point

The two funds serve different investor needs. MONY is a 506(c) private placement fund that allows qualified investors to earn US dollar yields. J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched MONY on the public Ethereum blockchain on 15 December 2025, using Kinexys Digital Assets, the firm's asset tokenisation solution.

JLTXX is a US registered government money market fund designed to invest in a way that supports stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act, the US federal stablecoin law enacted in July 2025. The fund launched on Ethereum on 13 May 2026, investing only in US Treasury securities and overnight repurchase agreements. At launch, J.P. Morgan Asset Management invested USD 100 million in the fund, with additional participation from Anchorage Digital. Investors access both funds through Morgan Money, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's open-architecture trading and analytics platform for liquidity management. Through a single platform, qualified investors can subscribe to and redeem from the tokenised funds and receive token balances at their blockchain addresses. The firm says this gives clients a consistent experience as they extend tokenised activity across several networks.

Following clients across networks

Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product, Digital & Tokenized Assets at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said clients operate across more than one network and their liquidity should do the same. He added that bringing JLTXX and MONY to Solana gives stablecoin issuers and institutional investors access to the same funds on the onchain networks where they operate, and supports the firm's plans to scale tokenised cash management through multi-chain channels.

The Solana launch moves the funds beyond Ethereum for the first time. For stablecoin issuers that hold or operate tokens on Solana, the expansion means a GENIUS Act-oriented reserve fund is now available on the same network. For institutional investors, it adds another chain on which they can hold tokenised money market fund shares without leaving the Morgan Money platform.