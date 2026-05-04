Gemini has announced that its affiliate Gemini Olympus has received a Derivatives Clearing Organisation licence from the CFTC.

The approval builds on a series of regulatory steps taken by the US-based crypto exchange over recent months. In December 2025, the CFTC designated another Gemini affiliate, Gemini Titan, LLC, as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), which enabled the company to launch its predictions marketplace at the time. The DCO licence now positions Gemini Olympus to provide clearing services for those markets, completing a key layer of the group's regulated infrastructure.

Expanding the derivatives stack

With the DCO licence in place, Gemini states it now operates what it describes as a full-stack marketplace covering predictions, futures, options, and related instruments, alongside its existing crypto spot marketplace. The company has also indicated that Gemini Titan will explore broadening its derivatives offering for customers in the US to include crypto futures, options, and perpetual contracts.

The DCO and DCM licences together represent two of the main regulatory approvals required to operate a fully regulated derivatives exchange and clearing infrastructure in the US. A DCM licence permits an entity to list futures and derivatives contracts for trading, while a DCO licence authorises it to act as a central counterparty, managing counterparty risk and settling trades. Obtaining both positions Gemini to operate across the full trade lifecycle for regulated derivatives products.

In addition, the development also fits within Gemini's stated ambition to build a broader financial platform. The company has described the derivatives infrastructure as a component of a planned 'super app', intended to consolidate financial services for users within a single environment. No timeline for the super app's launch has been disclosed.

Gemini, which is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker GEMI, has not disclosed the financial terms associated with the licence approvals or the projected revenue contribution from its derivatives operations.

The CFTC has been active in shaping the regulatory perimeter for crypto derivatives in the US, and the approval of a DCO licence to a crypto-native firm reflects the regulator's ongoing engagement with digital asset market infrastructure. Gemini's move to secure a full set of CFTC derivatives licences follows a broader industry trend of crypto exchanges seeking regulated frameworks to serve institutional and retail participants in the US market.