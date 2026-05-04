FIS has announced Project Keystone, a shared network designed to allow participating US banks to issue, transfer, and settle regulated deposits in digital form on infrastructure administered collectively by those institutions. The initiative has been developed with five financial institutions (Citizens, Fifth Third, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, and M&T Bank) representing a range of charter types and core technology providers.

A bank-controlled model for digital settlement

Unlike tokenised asset platforms built on public or third-party infrastructure, Project Keystone positions participating banks as both users and administrators of the shared network. The money transacted through the system will consist of regulated bank deposits, not a new or synthetic asset class, meaning existing regulatory frameworks governing deposit-taking institutions would apply to funds moving through the network.

A key operational feature of the network is atomic settlement: transactions will either complete in full or not at all. This approach is intended to remove the partial failures and manual reconciliation that characterise conventional interbank settlement processes, where discrepancies between systems can require significant back-office resolution effort.

The composition of the founding group appears deliberate. By including banks of differing sizes, charter structures, and technology stacks, FIS is signalling that the network is designed to be broadly compatible across the US banking sector rather than tailored to a specific segment. A company official noted that a network that does not work for institutions of different sizes and charters doesn't work as a proposition, underscoring the emphasis on interoperability from the outset.

Context and implications

Project Keystone enters a digital money landscape that has seen significant experimentation, including wholesale central bank digital currency pilots, stablecoin frameworks under active legislative consideration in the US, and a number of tokenised deposit proofs of concept run by individual institutions or consortia. What FIS is proposing differs in its governance model: rather than a bank connecting to an external platform, the participating institutions share administrative control of the infrastructure itself.

Whether that governance structure proves attractive to a broader set of banks, and how the network interacts with emerging federal digital dollar or stablecoin regulation, will be central questions as Project Keystone moves beyond its initial founding group.