Gemini has launched an XRP version of the Gemini Credit Card in partnership with Ripple, optimising access to RLUSD for US customers.

With the XRP edition of the Gemini Credit Card, customers can earn up to 4% back in XRP on gas, EV charging, and rideshare, 3% back on dining, 2% on groceries, and 1% back on other purchases. Additionally, they are partnering with select merchants to offer up to 10% back on qualifying purchases for all Gemini Card Holders. Customers can choose to earn those rewards back in bitcoin, ether, or 50-plus other cryptocurrencies available on Gemini.

Gemini is also expanding access to Ripple USD (RLUSD). RLUSD is a USD-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple that has grown to over USD 640 million in market cap since launch, according to Gemini's officials.

RLUSD, which was listed on Gemini in May 2025, is available as an optional base currency for all spot trading pairs to Gemini users in the US. This optimises the process for traders to switch between RLUSD and any other asset on Gemini in a single step, reducing additional conversion steps and fees.

Gemini is expanding its XRP offerings, as XRP is among the largest digital currencies by market size and trading volume, and has been used for payments, settlement, and cross-border transactions.

XRP’s utility continues to expand worldwide as more institutions adopt digital finance via the XRPL, including abrdn, Braza Bank, Vert, Société Générale–Forge, and Guggenheim Treasury Services. The XRPL is backed by a global community, including Ripple, and is built to prioritize speed and low transaction costs.

Additional benefits

According to officials, the XRP Credit Card has no annual fee, no fee to receive crypto rewards, and no fee on foreign exchange. Rewards are delivered, and customers can switch between crypto rewards as often as they like. Additionally, Gemini Credit Cardholders get discounted access to Peacock Premium, along with other savings on Instacart, ResortPass, Lyft, Booking.com, and more through the Mastercard World Elite program.