Galaxy Digital launches GalaxyOne platform for retail investors

Galaxy Digital has launched the GalaxyOne platform to provide investors in the US with access to yield-bearing cash accounts and crypto trading through a single interface. The platform, available on both mobile and web, integrates four main services. Galaxy Premium Yield, limited to accredited investors, offers an 8% annual percentage yield through an investment note issued by Galaxy Digital LP, with a minimum investment of USD 25,000 and a USD 1 million cap per investor.

GalaxyOne Cash provides a 4% yield on deposits held with Cross River Bank, an FDIC member. Other features include cryptocurrency trading for assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, as well as access to more than 2,000 US stocks and ETFs through a commission-free brokerage service. Clients can also participate in a stock lending programme designed to generate additional returns.

A unified platform for diverse investment needs

GalaxyOne was originally developed under the Fierce brand and is now led by Galaxy’s digital team, supported by members of the original Fierce development group. The platform sits alongside GalaxyOne Institutional, reflecting the company’s broader strategy to offer products for both retail and professional investors.

Representatives from Galaxy said the new platform extends the firm’s institutional expertise to individual investors, aiming to create a regulated and scalable solution that integrates digital assets with traditional finance. They noted that the service responds to growing demand for higher-yield opportunities and simplified access across asset classes.

Galaxy officials added that the platform’s design reflects ongoing shifts in investor expectations, with more individuals looking to manage cash, equities, and crypto assets from a unified environment. They indicated that further product developments are planned as part of Galaxy’s expansion into the retail market.