Fuze Finance has selected Modern Treasury’s payment service provider to expand in the US, gaining access to US accounts and payment rails.

Fuze Finance, a regulated digital asset payment and wealth infrastructure provider, has selected Modern Treasury’s payment service provider (PSP) to support its expansion in the US. Fuze’s platform allows banks, neobanks, marketplaces, payment service providers, and payroll platforms to build stablecoin-based payment products without managing the underlying compliance and engineering themselves. Its offering spans stablecoin orchestration, cross-border payments, a crypto payment gateway, and embedded trading and yield products. Founded with a focus on the MENA region, Fuze now operates in more than 65 countries, processes USD 10 billion in annual volume, and is backed by Galaxy Digital and e& capital.

US accounts and payment rails

Through the integration, Fuze can give individuals and businesses in more than 100 countries access to named US accounts with unique routing and account numbers. It can also move funds between the USDG, USDC, and USDT stablecoins and US dollars for users globally and in all 50 US states, and offer wholesale stablecoin liquidity services.

Fuze can handle pay-ins and payouts via ACH debits and credits, cheques, and wires, and settle payments instantly using the RTP network, FedNow, and push-to-card. Modern Treasury’s infrastructure has processed more than USD 600 billion in payments. Rather than spending months securing a sponsor bank, combining multiple vendors, and building the infrastructure itself, Fuze can go live on US payment rails through a single API within days.

Dollar access across complex corridors

Mo Ali Yusuf, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuze Finance, stated that Fuze’s customers need reliable access to US dollars wherever they are in the world, and that Modern Treasury’s track record across multiple payment rails gives the company the confidence to accelerate its growth in the US. Fuze’s customers include financial institutions, fintechs, marketplaces, remittance platforms, exchange houses, businesses, and individuals operating in complex payment corridors, making the consolidation of US rails, accounts, and stablecoin orchestration in a single integration central to its US plans.

Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury, stated that Fuze addresses a real need among people and businesses that require reliable, instant access to dollars, and that Modern Treasury aims to help Fuze save months on its roadmap. Modern Treasury, backed by investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, provides a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. The partnership illustrates how stablecoin infrastructure providers are relying on established fiat payment rails to offer dollar access to customers outside the US.