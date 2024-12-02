Fold partners with BHN for Bitcoin gift cards

Fold Holdings has partnered with Blackhawk Network to expand the distribution of Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, increasing access to Bitcoin across US digital retailers.

Fold is a publicly traded Bitcoin financial services company, focusing on enabling individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use Bitcoin. Through solutions such as Fold App, Fold Credit Card, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, and Fold Debit Card, the company aims to build a bridge between traditional finance and Bitcoin. With this collaboration, the two companies aim to bring Bitcoin to everyday commerce activities and position Fold to increase user and transaction growth through the retail distribution network.

Crypto gift cards

The Bitcoin gift card was launched in May 2025 and enables individuals to gift the cryptocurrency in a familiar format with no need for technical knowledge or a crypto wallet. Recipients can redeem the card through the Fold app, with a simple onboarding experience for both experienced crypto users and newcomers. According to the Incentive Gift Card Coalition, 47% of executives expect crypto gift cards to grow as a category in 2025, reflecting a broader shift in consumer preferences toward digital assets.

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is currently available at foldapp.com/bitcoin-gift-card and through select online platforms, with additional online retailers set to launch soon. In-store retail availability is projected for later this year as part of the company’s multi-channel growth strategy. With the rollout, which was supported by BHN, a branded payments provider, Fold is expanding within this ecosystem, aiming to make its Bitcoin gift card popular in the US.

By making Bitcoin gift cards available, the company supports consumers who already buy, send, and utilise gift cards, pushing for Bitcoin adoption as it gets more popular. Fold wants to integrate the cryptocurrency into financial tools and channels consumers already use and understand. By collaborating with BHN, the firm builds infrastructure for everyday adoption and pushes crypto into retail and gift cards, something the ecosystem has struggled with.

BHN understands that consumers expect flexibility in how they store assets, and crypto like Bitcoin is becoming more and more popular for them. By implementing the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card into its retail ecosystem, BHN offers a practical and accessible way for shoppers to embrace crypto and earn, save, and spend smarter.