Flywire to begin testing stablecoin payments with BVNK

Flywire has revealed its plans to introduce stablecoin acceptance later this year as part of a pilot programme in partnership with BVNK.

BVNK is a company that provides infrastructure for digital asset payments. In essence, this new initiative will allow Flywire clients to offer USDC and USDT as payment options, responding to growing demand for stablecoins in regions experiencing currency instability and inflation.

The addition of stablecoin support will be integrated into Flywire’s existing global payment network, which currently facilitates transactions through methods such as bank transfers, cards, digital wallets, and other alternative payment options.

Expanding options for high-inflation markets

Flywire officials noted that the pilot aims to expand access to payment choices in markets where traditional currencies may be subject to volatility. The integration is expected to maintain the company’s existing support framework, including reconciliation, user interface consistency, regulatory compliance, and backend integration services.

A representative from Flywire stated that the move reflects the company's effort to remain adaptive in a changing payments environment.

What else has Flywire been up to?

Flywire, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker FLYW, provides payment solutions to clients across various sectors, including education, healthcare, travel, and B2B. The company supports over 4,600 clients in more than 240 countries and territories, with its headquarters located in Boston.

In July 2025, Flywire worked with Korea-based education technology provider UBION to improve the process of paying tuition fees for international students studying in the country.

Under this arrangement, Flywire’s cross-border payment platform was integrated into UBION’s existing educational services. The system allows parents of international students to settle education-related payments in their local currencies, using a platform that supports over 140 currencies and multiple payment options.