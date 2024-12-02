Flywire and UBION partner to ease tuition payments in Korea

Flywire has partnered with Korea-based education technology provider UBION to improve the process of paying tuition fees for international students studying in the country.

Under the new arrangement, Flywire’s cross-border payment platform is being integrated into UBION’s existing educational services. The system allows parents of international students to settle education-related payments in their local currencies, using a platform that supports over 140 currencies and multiple payment options.

Cross-border payment support is now live

According to officials from both firms, the initiative is intended to simplify financial transactions for overseas students while reducing administrative overhead for educational institutions. By offering real-time payment tracking and automated reconciliation, the system aims to reduce delays, lower the volume of manual processes, and improve operational efficiency.

Institutions will also be able to access multilingual customer support and leverage Flywire’s compliance and security frameworks to help address potential risks such as fraud and breaches of anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

Representatives from Flywire stated that the partnership is designed to make cross-border tuition payments less complex while improving transparency and reducing the administrative workload often associated with international student transactions.

Officials from UBION noted that the integration provides students and their families with a simplified and more reliable payment method and offers institutions a more secure structure for managing tuition payments from abroad.

Flywire, which is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker FLYW, provides payment solutions to clients across sectors including education, healthcare, travel, and B2B. The company supports over 4,600 clients in more than 240 countries and territories and is headquartered in Boston.

UBION, based in Korea, develops technology services for the education sector and works with both domestic and international student programmes.