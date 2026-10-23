Euronet and Fireblocks have extended their partnership to let banks and fintechs launch stablecoin-funded card programmes on Ren and CoreCard.

US-based payments infrastructure company Euronet and digital asset infrastructure company Fireblocks have extended their partnership into card issuing. Under the expanded collaboration, banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions can launch their own stablecoin-funded card programmes on Euronet’s Ren and CoreCard issuing platforms, with Fireblocks providing the embedded wallet infrastructure that holds and moves the underlying stablecoin balances. Euronet plans to offer the service as a white-label capability that banks and fintechs can embed in their own banking or wallet apps, with the two companies managing the infrastructure in the background.

How the cards work

Spending stablecoins usually requires converting them and moving funds between accounts first. Stablecoin-backed cards remove this step by linking stablecoin balances directly to card networks, so consumers and businesses can spend wherever cards are accepted while merchants continue to receive local currency. Each cardholder receives an embedded wallet at onboarding, and fiat deposits are converted to stablecoin before being credited. Users log in with credentials they already use, without managing a seed phrase or a separate crypto app. Fireblocks works with hundreds of payments companies and handles an average of more than USD 300 billion in stablecoin volume each month.

Euronet began working with Fireblocks in October 2025, initially on partner settlement and pre-funding within its cross-border payments business. Extending the partnership into issuing gives financial institutions a white-label route to launching stablecoin-backed cards without building the underlying digital asset infrastructure themselves. The move comes as stablecoin cards gain traction: according to Visa, more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programmes were live on its network in its fiscal second quarter of 2026, with payment volume up nearly 200% year-on-year.

Bringing stablecoins into everyday payments

Vishal Pasari, Vice President of Products and Partnerships at Euronet, stated that stablecoins have changed how money can move around the world, but that their potential will only be realised when they are as easy to use as existing payment products. According to Pasari, the offering combines the speed and reach of digital currencies with the familiarity and acceptance of card payments, allowing customers to launch card programmes across markets without having to manage the complexity of digital assets.

Ran Goldi, Chief Payments and Network Officer at Fireblocks, stated that stablecoins, once mainly a tool for traders exiting Bitcoin, now serve as an off-ramp for digital assets when combined with global card networks. According to Goldi, Euronet’s platforms bring issuing and processing expertise, while Fireblocks provides the underlying infrastructure. The companies describe card issuing as the first milestone in a broader roadmap. Euronet has operated for more than 30 years, serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories, and processed more than 20 billion transactions in 2025.