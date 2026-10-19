Episode Six, a US-based provider of card issuing and ledger infrastructure, has launched Verified Backing as part of its E6 Token Control Ledger. The capability checks, in real time, the backing and status of tokenised deposits and stablecoins that banks issue through the ledger. These checks run when a token is created and again when it is redeemed. Verified Backing is available now to Episode Six customers in all markets where the company operates.

Checks at issuance and redemption

When a bank creates and issues a tokenised deposit or a stablecoin, Verified Backing first confirms that the backing is in place. When the token is redeemed, the capability confirms that it is genuine and still outstanding before any cash is released, regardless of how many wallets or chains it has passed through in the meantime. Verified Backing runs on the bank’s side within the E6 Token Control Ledger and applies to any token a bank issues itself.

Episode Six compares the approach to the move in card payments from magstripe to EMV chip and PIN, when a static swipe that could not tell a genuine card from a copy was replaced by a dynamic check at the moment of the transaction. Traditional reconciliation assesses a bank’s position after the fact. Verified Backing instead runs at issuance and redemption, with the aim of reducing the risk of loss from counterfeit tokens entering circulation.

Trust in tokenised money for bank risk teams

The launch addresses a specific concern for banks moving into tokenised deposits and stablecoins: confirming that a token presented for redemption is genuine and fully backed. According to Episode Six, trust is becoming one of the main items on banks’ risk registers. Daryn Griggs, Managing Director of APAC at Episode Six, said the hardest question for risk and compliance teams is whether a token is still genuine when it is redeemed, not only whether it was genuine when created. Griggs added that Verified Backing lets a bank confirm that a token presented for redemption remains outstanding and has backing recorded for it.

John Mitchell, CEO and Co-founder of Episode Six, said tokenised money will become a larger part of how banks operate, and trust in what is in circulation needs to grow with it. Mitchell described Verified Backing as the next layer of the E6 Token Control Ledger, which already lets banks issue and manage tokenised money on their own operating model. With the new capability, the same system of record now gives banks a real-time check on supported tokens issued through the ledger.