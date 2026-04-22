dLocal has launched Stablecoin Full, a solution enabling merchants to collect, convert, and pay out funds via stablecoins across emerging markets.

The launch positions stablecoins as a standard payment method within dLocal's existing platform, sitting alongside local fiat rails rather than operating as a separate crypto layer. Merchants will have the possibility to accept stablecoins at checkout, choose settlement in either USD or stablecoins, send global payouts in digital assets, and convert between local currencies and stablecoins, all within one integration that includes reporting and reconciliation functionality.

Addressing structural payment challenges in emerging markets

According to the official press release, companies operating in emerging markets face a well-documented combination of fragmented liquidity, foreign exchange volatility, multiple local payment methods, and varied regulatory environments across jurisdictions. These factors increase the operational complexity of moving funds across borders in regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Stablecoins have been gaining traction in several of these markets, particularly in high-inflation economies, as an alternative mechanism for remittances, savings, and ecommerce settlement. Stablecoin Full is positioned to formalise this use within a regulated, merchant-facing infrastructure.

The solution connects into dLocal's licensed and regulated partner network in each market, with the company stating that stablecoin flows are designed to align with local regulations, data requirements, and compliance standards in each country. This approach is intended to remove the need for merchants to manage crypto infrastructure directly or navigate jurisdiction-specific regulatory frameworks independently.

Single infrastructure across fiat and digital rails

A central feature of the offering is its unified orchestration layer, which manages both stablecoin and fiat flows across pay-ins, payouts, on/off-ramps, and treasury operations. The company has also incorporated consolidated reporting and reconciliation across markets, alongside governance structures around data handling and regulated partners.

In addition, Marcelo Dutilh, Product Lead for Stablecoins at dLocal, noted that merchants are seeking a single partner to handle cross-market complexity, rather than developing in-house crypto expertise or managing compliance market by market.