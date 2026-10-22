Deutsche Bank is weeks away from launching its first digital asset service, marking its entry into crypto custody as the Germany-based lender looks to tap growth in the digital economy. Gerald Podobnik, co-head of the corporate bank, said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Bangkok in October 2026 that the service will launch in Germany first. The bank then plans to expand the custody platform into Asian financial centres in 2027.

Phased rollout from custody to stablecoins

The rollout will take place in phases. The service will initially support custody of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, before expanding to services that help clients move money into and out of mainstream stablecoins. Starting with custody gives the bank a base on which its later stablecoin services can be added.

Deutsche Bank also plans to offer tokenised deposits and to help clients issue blockchain-based securities, such as digital bonds. Together with custody and stablecoin services, these plans cover holding digital assets, moving between fiat and stablecoins, and issuing securities on blockchain infrastructure for the bank’s corporate clients.

Part of the corporate banking growth strategy

The move forms part of Deutsche Bank’s broader strategy to achieve compound annual growth of 8% in corporate banking by 2028. Podobnik cited the growth of the digital economy, including hundreds of billions of US dollars held in stablecoins, as evidence that new pools of value have emerged over the past two decades.

According to Podobnik, the financial system will need to offer tokenised or blockchain-based solutions to clients as additional services alongside traditional ones, but not necessarily as replacements for existing activities. This positions the planned digital asset services as an extension of Deutsche Bank’s current corporate banking offering, with Germany as the starting point and Asia as the next market.