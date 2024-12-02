DeCard by DCS has partnered with Visa to launch DeCard Luminaries, a premium Visa credit card that enables stablecoin payments at Visa-accepting merchants.

Additionally, it offers global access and exclusive lifestyle benefits.

DeCard Luminaries marks the next phase of the partnership, as Web3 visionaries, C-suite executives, and community leaders seek more than just payments, including lifestyle access and exclusive benefits.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, the global stablecoin market has nearly doubled in size over the past two years, increasing from USD 125 billion to approximately USD 255 billion as of June 2025. At the same time, regulatory clarity in the US and Europe is creating a more defined framework for issuers, paving the way for broader adoption. Against this backdrop, the launch of DeCard Luminaries is well-timed, facilitating the conversion of digital assets into real-world payment solutions.

DeCard Luminaries offers global acceptance at more than 150 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide, one of the most competitive FX rates in the market, and up to 10% cashback (capped at USD 200 per month) with a high spending limit. Cardholders also benefit from 24/7 Visa Concierge services, two complimentary annual airport lounge visits, and travel accident insurance coverage of up to USD 1 million. Beyond travel benefits, cardholders can access lifestyle rewards, including special previews, curated events, and tailored offers. The card is currently available in a virtual format, with a premium metal card to follow soon. An annual membership fee of USD 388 applies.

Introduction of DeCard Visa

This launch followed the introduction of the original DeCard Visa card in May 2025, which allowed users to convert stablecoins like USDT and USDC for daily spending. By leveraging Visa’s global acceptance network, cardholders could make payments at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide. The card supported Google Pay and Apple Pay, and could be used for ATM withdrawals internationally, except within Singapore.