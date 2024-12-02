BBVA launches retail crypto trading with SGX FX

BBVA has become one of the first banking clients in EMEA to offer retail customers access to digital asset trading through SGX FX’s integrated platform.





The collaboration enables BBVA to provide secure and around-the-clock trading of digital currencies, initially including Bitcoin and Ether, leveraging SGX FX’s established FX infrastructure.

The partnership represents a significant step in the convergence of traditional financial services and digital assets. By integrating digital asset trading into its existing FX systems, BBVA can deliver the same simplicity and reliability for cryptocurrency transactions as it does for foreign exchange. SGX FX’s platform provides aggregation, pricing, distribution, and risk-management capabilities across both FX and digital asset markets.

With technology deployed in four of the most active global data centres (LD4, NY4, TY3, and SG1), SGX FX offers a full suite of FX and digital asset solutions. The integrated system allows banks to meet evolving client demand without replacing their entire technology stack.





Retail crypto access in EMEA

Through the partnership, BBVA customers can trade digital assets 24/7, reflecting increasing retail demand for crypto exposure in a regulated environment. The integration with SGX FX’s platform enables the bank to maintain operational continuity while expanding its product offering into digital assets.

SGX FX provides a gateway to the global FX ecosystem, anchored by Asia’s most liquid FX futures exchange and advanced technology solutions from BidFX and MaxxTrader. Its electronic communication network, SGX CurrencyNode, connects participants to deep and anonymous over-the-counter FX liquidity pools. By extending this infrastructure to digital assets, SGX FX offers banks like BBVA a pathway to future-proof their trading operations while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational security.