DCS Card Centre partners with Visa to launch DeCard

The card allows users to fund it using either fiat currency or select digital assets, with a focus on maintaining control over personal finances. Unlike traditional credit offerings, the DeCard operates on a pre-funded model, enabling users to spend only what they have topped up, whether from SGD or stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

Merging Web3 assets with traditional payments

According to the Financial Times, in 2024, 26% of Singaporeans reported owning digital assets, an increase from the previous year. More than half have used them for payments, and over two-thirds plan to do so more frequently. Despite this growth, contactless cards remain the preferred payment method, accounting for 34% of usage. The prepaid segment alone is expected to surpass USD 13 billion in value by 2028.

The DeCard Visa card is designed to serve consumers familiar with digital assets, without requiring adoption from those outside the Web3 ecosystem. Users can convert supported stablecoins into fiat through Digital Payment Token service providers licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). These partners handle the token-to-fiat exchange in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

By leveraging Visa’s global acceptance network, cardholders can make payments at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide. The card supports Google Pay and Apple Pay, and can be used for ATM withdrawals internationally, except within Singapore.

According to representatives from DCS, the card was developed to give users greater oversight of their finances while aligning with regulatory expectations. The company noted that this partnership with Visa helps integrate digital assets into a wider payments infrastructure, while still operating under Singapore’s financial rules and licencing framework.

Visa officials similarly commented that the card reflects a step toward merging digital asset use with conventional financial systems. They described the offering as an enabler for consumers to use stablecoins more easily in daily transactions.