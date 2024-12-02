Currency.com has announced a strategic partnership with Zodia Markets, an institutional digital asset liquidity provider.

The collaboration is set to improve Currency.com’s global trading infrastructure, enabling more efficient execution for large-volume transactions.

Zodia Markets, backed by Standard Chartered Bank, offers one of the deepest liquidity pools in the digital asset space, extensive banking rails, and a broad international presence. The partnership equips Currency.com with scalable execution capabilities for cross-asset trading, supporting a wider range of institutional needs.

Improving liquidity and execution quality

Through the integration, Currency.com users can access deeper liquidity and execution standards typically reserved for institutional clients. For transactions exceeding USD 100 million, the platform is designed to maintain consistent performance without operational hiccups, catering to both routine and high-value trades.

The partnership also supports intra-day ultra-large trades, addressing one of the key challenges in digital asset markets: maintaining liquidity and execution speed during periods of high volatility. Zodia’s banking-backed infrastructure ensures funds flow efficiently, while Currency.com’s platform adapts to market demands in real time.

From a global perspective, integrating Zodia Markets expands Currency.com’s reach across Europe, Asia, and the US. The combined network allows clients to execute transactions at any scale, while also supporting compliance and risk management requirements typical of institutional-grade trading.

In addition to the new alliance with Zodia Markets, Currency.com has built a series of strategic partnerships and industry collaborations that broaden its capabilities and global presence. For example, in late 2025, the platform teamed up with OpenPayd to power its multi‑currency payment infrastructure, expanding support to around 30 additional currencies and enabling instant settlement via SEPA, SEPA Instant, and Faster Payments.

This strategic moves reflects Currency.com’s long-term ambition to scale its platform globally and deliver enterprise-level trading capabilities. By leveraging Zodia Markets’ institutional-grade liquidity, the company moves towards becoming a more reliable platform for both businesses and professional traders navigating the digital finance space.