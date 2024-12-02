Crypto.com custody extends support to TON blockchain

Cryptocurrency exchange company Crypto.com has expanded its institutional custody services to include support for The Open Network (TON).

This is part of a more extensive move to facilitate asset management and engagement with TON’s blockchain ecosystem. The TON Foundation has also become a client of Crypto.com Custody under this extended collaboration.

This arrangement gives the foundation access to Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure, which includes the ability to store and stake assets on the TON blockchain. Staking functionality enables clients to earn rewards while assets remain securely held in custody. The custody service additionally supports Jettons, tokens issued on the TON blockchain, such as USDT and other potential stablecoins expected to be introduced on the network.

TON integration targets institutional expansion

Crypto.com Custody is designed to cater to high-net-worth individuals and eligible institutions, offering an integrated custody framework that prioritises asset security. Representatives from Crypto.com noted that continued development of the platform reflects an emphasis on meeting institutional needs in terms of both capability and security. Officials added that the collaboration with TON Foundation is part of ongoing efforts to provide clients with direct access to newer blockchain ecosystems.

A representative from TON Foundation indicated that the partnership allows the foundation to engage with its on-chain assets through an institutional-grade solution, citing the importance of security and flexibility in blockchain operations.

TON is structured as a high-throughput, multi-blockchain protocol that uses sharding to distribute transaction loads across parallel chains. This design aims to support scalability and efficient processing, with the network theoretically capable of handling millions of transactions per second.

The integration with Crypto.com Custody forms part of a set of initiatives focused on increasing institutional participation in the TON network. Additional developments and service extensions are expected as part of this agenda.