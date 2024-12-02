JP Morgan has partnered with Coinbase to enable its customers to fund their wallets using Chase credit cards and buy crypto on the exchange starting fall 2025.

Even if they have been viewed wearily by traditional financial institutions, digital assets gained popularity amongst consumers and investors, which led banks to enter the crypto space with digital asset-related solutions and testing new use cases for tokens.

Crypto purchases via credit cards

The crypto market touched a USD 4 trillion valuation in transaction volume, being projected to scale further as friendly regulatory laws in markets such as the US drive adoption. With the rising demand for low-cost, instant transactions, stablecoins are expected to grow rapidly as adoption continues across payments, trading, and emerging financial platforms, especially with the passage of the GENIUS Act. Crypto firms and companies working with digital assets will benefits more and more from price appreciation and crypto growth.

Starting in 2026, JP Morgan Chase customers will have the ability to redeem credit card reward points for USDC and link their bank accounts to Coinbase to fund crypto purchases. After the partnership was announced publicly, Coinbase’s shares rose by 3% in morning trading, reflecting investor confidence in the alliance and sector.

This move follows another alliance from Coinbase, which partnered with PNC to offer crypto trading to regulated US lenders. The bank, with USD 400 billion in deposits, is a regional US bank seeking to expand and challenge rivals such as JPMorgan Chase. JPMorgan Chase is testing lending against its clients’ crypto holdings, and Standard Chartered began allowing institutional clients to trade spot Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The partnership with Coinbase enables PNC Bank to meet the demand for secure and simple access to digital assets, offering banking services to the crypto exchange as part of the deal. PNC is yet to disclose the timeline for its crypto launch.