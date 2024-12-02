Payment provider Peach Payments has introduced cryptocurrency as a payment method for its merchants through a partnership with MoneyBadger.

The integration enables businesses using Peach Payments’ platform to accept Bitcoin and other digital assets from customers, with settlements made in South African Rand.

The feature is now live across various merchants, including TicketPro, which has become the first online ticketing platform in South Africa to offer crypto as a payment option through this setup. A representative from TicketPro said the decision was driven by increasing consumer interest in cryptocurrencies, adding that the service allows for crypto transactions without disrupting operational processes, since payouts are still received in local currency.

Merchants using the service can accept Bitcoin and other supported assets with minimal changes to their existing checkout process. Customers scan a QR code or use mobile prompts to pay directly from their wallets, while businesses receive the funds the following business day. Supported wallets include major providers such as Luno, VALR, Binance, and several Bitcoin Lightning wallets.

Crypto transactions see growth across everyday retail

According to data from MoneyBadger, the volume of crypto transactions in the first half of 2025 reached 19,536, valued at approximately R7.77 million. That compares to 13,338 transactions worth about R5.69 million in the same period the year before. Bitcoin accounted for around 73% of all crypto payments processed, with a median transaction size of R174.

Representatives from MoneyBadger noted that more South Africans are beginning to use Bitcoin for routine purchases, moving beyond its traditional role as a speculative asset. The company cited examples such as hardware stores and lighting retailers as among the first to receive Bitcoin payments through Peach Payments' platform, suggesting a shift toward broader mainstream use.

Crypto ownership in South Africa is among the highest globally, with 68% of the population reportedly having bought or held Bitcoin. In 2023, MoneyBadger facilitated crypto payments at Pick n Pay, marking one of the first large-scale retail integrations of this kind in Africa.

Peach Payments officials indicated that this crypto capability is expected to roll out to its other markets, including Kenya and Mauritius, as part of a wider effort to offer a unified payment solution across the continent.

The crypto payment option also offers advantages for tourists and expatriates who may not hold local banking credentials but can transact via crypto wallets, making it easier for them to spend or send money locally.