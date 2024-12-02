Coinbase Derivatives has revealed its plans to launch a new product line of perpetual-style cryptocurrency futures contracts on 21 July 2025.

The goal is to offer US-based traders a regulated alternative to similar instruments currently available only through offshore platforms. These contracts will initially include nano-sized instruments based on Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and Ether (0.10 ETH), with the goal of offering exposure to digital assets in a capital-efficient manner.

The products are structured as long-dated futures contracts with a five-year expiry and are designed to track spot market prices through a funding mechanism. It’s worth noting that trading will be available around the clock.

New contracts aim to fill regulatory and market gaps

Internationally, perpetual futures have become a dominant instrument in crypto trading, reportedly accounting for as much as 90% of global trading activity in some markets. In contrast, access to these types of products has been limited for US traders due to regulatory constraints. As a result, some have turned to offshore platforms, raising concerns about custody, compliance, and counterparty risk.

Officials from Coinbase noted that the new offerings are structured to address those issues by operating within the oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The contracts will feature a funding rate model in which funding accrues hourly and is settled twice per day, enabling a trading experience similar to spot markets while also allowing for leverage and risk management.

Coinbase representatives said the contracts are intended to support long-term strategies and improve capital efficiency without the need to rely on unregulated alternatives.

Details about how the products will be accessed through Coinbase’s partner platforms are expected to be released closer to the launch date. The company indicated that expansion to retail users is also planned in the future.